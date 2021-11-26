Berenberg Bank Upgrades Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) to “Buy”

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on the real estate development company’s stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 850 ($11.11).

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 861 ($11.25) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 826.89 ($10.80).

Shares of LON BDEV opened at GBX 714.40 ($9.33) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 668.18 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,212.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 577.80 ($7.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a GBX 21.90 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $7.50. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is 0.12%.

In other Barratt Developments news, insider John Allan purchased 5,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 723 ($9.45) per share, with a total value of £39,981.90 ($52,236.61). Also, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 81,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total transaction of £526,098.24 ($687,350.72).

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

