Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Shares Gap Down to $21.75

Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.75, but opened at $20.55. Berkeley Lights shares last traded at $19.72, with a volume of 11,799 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on BLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $66.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.60.

Get Berkeley Lights alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 2.04.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 78.76%. The business had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Rothman purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $97,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 20,704 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 158,000 shares of company stock worth $5,692,925. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Berkeley Lights by 203.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

See Also: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Berkeley Lights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkeley Lights and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.