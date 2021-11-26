Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by North Growth Management Ltd.

North Growth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,000 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Best Buy makes up 2.8% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. North Growth Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Best Buy worth $15,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $272,224,000. HS Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter worth about $190,808,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 233.9% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,097,346 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $126,173,000 after buying an additional 768,715 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,580,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 49.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,192,185 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $137,077,000 after purchasing an additional 393,159 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Best Buy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Best Buy from $118.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

NYSE:BBY opened at $116.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $141.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 63.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,957 shares of company stock valued at $657,868 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

