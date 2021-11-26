Betty Yee Sells 5,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Betty Yee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total value of C$267,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,639,572.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$55.43 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$28.67 and a 52 week high of C$55.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$50.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.20.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.6599994 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$160.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.90.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

