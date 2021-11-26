Betty Yee Sells 5,000 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Betty Yee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.55, for a total value of C$267,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,639,572.
Shares of CNQ opened at C$55.43 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$28.67 and a 52 week high of C$55.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$65.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$50.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.20.
Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The company had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.91 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.6599994 EPS for the current year.
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
