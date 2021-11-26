Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Acquires $120,500.00 in Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Director Robert Carey bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $120,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beyond Air alerts:

On Friday, November 19th, Robert Carey bought 12,000 shares of Beyond Air stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.10 per share, with a total value of $169,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19 and a beta of -0.47. Beyond Air, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a current ratio of 9.11.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 97.76% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XAIR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on XAIR shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.