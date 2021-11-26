BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BeyondSpring Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of cancer therapies. The Company’s lead product consists of into a Phase 3 clinical trial as a direct anticancer agent in non-small cell lung cancer and a Phase 2/3 clinical trial in the prevention of chemotherapy-induced Neutropenia. BeyondSpring Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

BYSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on BeyondSpring in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.40.

BYSI stock opened at $13.28 on Monday. BeyondSpring has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $519.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.23.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,008,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,406,000 after purchasing an additional 443,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BeyondSpring by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,245,000 after acquiring an additional 183,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BeyondSpring by 2,452.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 453,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after acquiring an additional 436,025 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in BeyondSpring by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 430,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 194,930 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in BeyondSpring in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

