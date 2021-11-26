BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Shares Gap Up to $13.28

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.28, but opened at $14.05. BeyondSpring shares last traded at $14.25, with a volume of 3,713 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYSI. Zacks Investment Research raised BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their price target on BeyondSpring from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BeyondSpring in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeyondSpring currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $557.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 22.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 3,629.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 139.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 72.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BeyondSpring by 88.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

