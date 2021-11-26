BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Acquired by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,057 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGCP. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 47.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter worth $59,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter worth $65,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $4.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $473.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.35 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 39.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.34%.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

