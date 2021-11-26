BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.65% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BGSF Inc. provides workforce solutions to industries through divisions include IT, Cyber, Finance & Accounting, Creative, Real Estate and Light Industrial. BGSF Inc., formerly known as BG Staffing Inc., is headquartered in Plano, Texas. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded BGSF from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE BGSF opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. BGSF has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $150.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.76.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. BGSF had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BGSF will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.91 per share, for a total transaction of $47,534.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas Hailey bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $342,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 44,246 shares of company stock valued at $608,136. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of BGSF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of BGSF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BGSF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BGSF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in BGSF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

