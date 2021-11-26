BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BHP Group expects to produce between 249 million tons (Mt) and 259 Mt of iron ore in fiscal 2022. The mid-point of the range indicates in-line production from the prior-year levels. After plunging so far this year, iron ore prices have recently picked up on prospects of improving demand in China. Copper prices have also gained lately, amid signs of an improvement in China’s real estate sector. This will support BHP Group's top-line performance. However, higher input costs will hurt its margins in fiscal 2022. Nevertheless, the company will gain on its ongoing efforts to make operations more efficient through smart technology adoption across the entire value chain and focus on lowering debt. Exit of petroleum business, investment in growth projects and decision to unify its dual-listed structure will aid growth for the company as well.”

BHP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Bank of America lowered BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered BHP Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered BHP Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.67.

BHP opened at $55.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BHP Group has a one year low of $51.88 and a one year high of $82.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BHP Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,178,095,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277,566 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,362,091 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $447,539,000 after acquiring an additional 193,053 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $142,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,580 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,610,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $190,152,000 after buying an additional 75,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth $125,709,000. Institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

