BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioAtla were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the 1st quarter worth $793,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,079,000. FMR LLC increased its position in BioAtla by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,175,000 after purchasing an additional 669,358 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla during the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioAtla during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

In other BioAtla news, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $90,358.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 4,486 shares of company stock valued at $138,419 in the last 90 days. 35.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BCAB opened at $25.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.03. BioAtla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $76.63.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

