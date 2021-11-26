BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Shares Gap Down to $25.82

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.82, but opened at $24.79. BioAtla shares last traded at $23.70, with a volume of 1,110 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioAtla has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.03.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioAtla news, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $90,358.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,486 shares of company stock worth $138,419. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of BioAtla by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

