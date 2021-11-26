bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded bioMérieux from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get bioMérieux alerts:

OTCMKTS BMXMF remained flat at $$134.50 during trading hours on Friday. bioMérieux has a 12-month low of $105.65 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.30 and its 200 day moving average is $118.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for bioMérieux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bioMérieux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.