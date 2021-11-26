Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.53

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.53 and traded as high as C$10.17. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$10.12, with a volume of 104,925 shares.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BDT shares. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Bird Construction from C$11.75 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial restated a “$10.00” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target (up previously from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.29.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of C$541.78 million and a PE ratio of 10.03.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$621.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$633.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.0309809 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is currently 38.77%.

Bird Construction Company Profile (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.