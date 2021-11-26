BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) PT Raised to $70.00

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BJ. TheStreet raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.62.

NYSE:BJ opened at $67.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 97.54% and a net margin of 2.55%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $40,071.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,882 shares of company stock valued at $658,629. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,092,000 after buying an additional 330,178 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,969,000 after buying an additional 133,123 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 43.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.4% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 683.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 123,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 107,576 shares during the last quarter.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

