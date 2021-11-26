BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,669 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,669 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 84,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,603,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its position in Chevron by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 67,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,804,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 325,651 shares of company stock worth $37,293,688. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.98. The stock had a trading volume of 294,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,991,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.23.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

