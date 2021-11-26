BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.1% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.46. 358,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,033,021. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $36.57.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.35.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,957. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

