BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 24,405 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 385,972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,405 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,470,000. Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,852,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,019,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,282,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,311,000 after acquiring an additional 56,144 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,066,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,651. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.89.

