BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 30,034 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,034 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.71% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $29,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1,138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGC stock traded down $2.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.93. The company had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,349. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.58 and its 200 day moving average is $156.20. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $128.08 and a fifty-two week high of $168.35.

