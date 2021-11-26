BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 617 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% in the second quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.87. The stock had a trading volume of 37,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,076,993. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.31 and a 1-year high of $256.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.85. The company has a market cap of $173.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.23.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.