Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-4.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.08. Black Hills also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.850-$4.000 EPS.

BKH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Black Hills from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE:BKH traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.02. 10,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,433. Black Hills has a 1 year low of $57.02 and a 1 year high of $72.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.44.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.50%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Black Hills stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 124.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,881 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.40% of Black Hills worth $16,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

