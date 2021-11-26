Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BSM. Wells Fargo & Company raised Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.05.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock opened at $11.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $6.63 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 30.37% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $59.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after acquiring an additional 918,817 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth about $6,706,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth about $3,440,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter worth about $2,547,000. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 393.0% during the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 208,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 166,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

