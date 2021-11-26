BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Receives $961.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $961.40.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $27.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $903.68. 22,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $137.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.19. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $670.28 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $902.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $893.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 38.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.94%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,608,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,120,581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,487,726,000 after purchasing an additional 217,116 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,905,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,542,497,000 after purchasing an additional 161,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,334,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,958,217,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.