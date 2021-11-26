BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Position Raised by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the first quarter valued at $162,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the second quarter valued at $244,000.

Shares of MHD opened at $16.49 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $15.61 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide high current income from U.S. federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium- to lower-grade or unrated municipal obligations, the interest on which, in the opinion of bond counsel to the issuer, is from U.S.

