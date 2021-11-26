Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 1971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

Specifically, insider Crystal Sumner sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $37,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLND. Truist Financial began coverage on Blend Labs in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Blend Labs from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. Analysts expect that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLND. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $233,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blend Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.