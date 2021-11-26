Blockpass 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,424.00 (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $345,584.63 and $1,424.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Blockpass has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockpass alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00045283 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00008485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.07 or 0.00235603 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012597 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass (PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockpass’ official message board is medium.com/@blockpass . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Blockpass Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockpass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockpass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockpass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockpass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.