Bodycote’s (BYPLF) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BYPLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

BYPLF stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.06.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

