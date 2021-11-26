BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Sells $54,020.00 in Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director C Fred Ball, Jr. sold 500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $54,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $106.94 on Friday. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $66.76 and a one year high of $110.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.47.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $510.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.49 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 32.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.43%.

BOKF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BOK Financial from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their price target on BOK Financial from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on BOK Financial from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BOK Financial by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $749,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

