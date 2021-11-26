Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Receives $63.40 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, SVP Dean Tinsley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment purchased 24,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,339,279.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,794 shares of company stock worth $966,920. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,899,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,365,000 after purchasing an additional 548,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,752,000 after purchasing an additional 376,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 37.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,485,000 after purchasing an additional 370,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,495,000.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.69. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $58.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 15.71%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

