Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.110-$1.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$520 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $520.06 million.Bottomline Technologies (de) also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.260 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bottomline Technologies (de) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bottomline Technologies (de) from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.33.

NASDAQ EPAY traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.07. 19,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,215. Bottomline Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $36.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -92.14 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.44.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ken D’amato sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $214,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 1,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $59,341.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $599,702 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 424,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,658,000 after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after buying an additional 417,173 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

