Bounty0x (BNTY) Reaches Market Cap of $373,018.45

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. One Bounty0x coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bounty0x has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $373,018.45 and approximately $36,153.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00043941 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008941 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00233259 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

BNTY is a coin. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.