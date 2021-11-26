Boxer Capital, Llc Sells 200,000 Shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Stock

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total transaction of $314,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boxer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Boxer Capital, Llc sold 200,000 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total transaction of $310,000.00.

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $7.10. The company has a market cap of $61.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 0.43.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.33). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapeutics that improves and extends the lives of patients with cancer. It focuses on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are used in the treatment of cancer.

