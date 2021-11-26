Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (BRW) to Issue Dividend of GBX 11.10 on February 9th

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC (LON:BRW) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.10 ($0.15) per share on Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Brewin Dolphin’s previous dividend of $4.60. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BRW stock opened at GBX 347 ($4.53) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 380.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 367.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The firm has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 18.27. Brewin Dolphin has a 1-year low of GBX 263 ($3.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 412 ($5.38).

Get Brewin Dolphin alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRW shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 404.83 ($5.29).

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Brewin Dolphin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brewin Dolphin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.