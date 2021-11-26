Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Brewin Dolphin in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 404.83 ($5.29).

Shares of BRW opened at GBX 360 ($4.70) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 380.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 367.57. The company has a market capitalization of £1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 18.27. Brewin Dolphin has a 12-month low of GBX 260.50 ($3.40) and a 12-month high of GBX 412 ($5.38). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

