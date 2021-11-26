Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Shares Down 3.8%

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRDG)’s share price dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.69 and last traded at $20.69. Approximately 1,835 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 246,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

A number of research firms recently commented on BRDG. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bridge Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bridge Investment Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 57.52% and a net margin of 79.90%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRDG. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,457,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,577,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,000,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $9,628,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,546,000.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated real estate investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines operating platform with investment professionals focused on real estate verticals: multifamily, affordable housing, seniors housing, office, development, logistics net lease, logistics properties, debt strategies and agency mortgage backed securities.

