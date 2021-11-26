Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $121.19

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $121.19 and last traded at $121.40, with a volume of 206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.24.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.37. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.
In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $313,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:BFAM)
Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.
