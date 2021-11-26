Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $121.19

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $121.19 and last traded at $121.40, with a volume of 206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.24.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BFAM. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $148.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.37. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $460.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.45 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 6.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $313,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $989,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,733 shares of company stock worth $2,009,455 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:BFAM)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

