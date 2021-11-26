Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

BNL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.57.

NYSE BNL opened at $26.26 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 178.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 273.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 97,960 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 12.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 136,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,013 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1,341.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 53,438 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 94.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 24,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

See Also: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadstone Net Lease (BNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.