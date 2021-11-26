Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is an internally-managed REIT. It acquires, owns and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties. The company’s diversified portfolio consist healthcare, restaurant, office and retail property. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

BNL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.57.

NYSE BNL opened at $26.26 on Monday. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.12.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 178.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 273.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 97,960 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 12.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 136,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 15,013 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1,341.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 53,438 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 94.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 24,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

