Brokerages Anticipate Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $289.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) to post $289.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $327.00 million and the lowest is $271.00 million. Centennial Resource Development reported sales of $148.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will report full year sales of $955.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $852.30 million to $1.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Centennial Resource Development.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.09). Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CDEV shares. TheStreet raised Centennial Resource Development from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.80 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on Centennial Resource Development from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.19. 10,212,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,953,428. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 22,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total transaction of $159,485.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 9,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $63,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,967 over the last quarter. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 868,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after acquiring an additional 79,482 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at $97,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 28.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,500,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,155,000 after acquiring an additional 985,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the third quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development Company Profile

Centennial Resource Development, Inc operates as oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in October 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

