Brokerages Anticipate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.26 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will report $25.26 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.38 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.12 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $22.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full-year sales of $94.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $94.10 billion to $94.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $98.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $97.40 billion to $99.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.10. 92,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,319,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.30. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $142.86 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

