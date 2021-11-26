Brokerages Expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Will Post Earnings of $2.62 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) will announce $2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.68. Accenture reported earnings of $2.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year earnings of $10.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.04 to $10.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.84 to $11.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Accenture.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.59.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 4.4% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $5.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $357.13. 24,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,932,902. The company has a market capitalization of $225.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $374.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $348.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.18.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.