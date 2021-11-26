Brokerages Expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) to report earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.15. Triumph Group posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 144.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Group will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.24. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Triumph Group.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.88 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TGI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Triumph Group from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Shares of TGI stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.40. 18,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 829,047. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 3.11. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $24.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Triumph Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Triumph Group by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Triumph Group by 13,098.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Triumph Group by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Triumph Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

