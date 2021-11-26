Brokerages Expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $511.94 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) to post $511.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Xpress Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $503.88 million to $520.00 million. U.S. Xpress Enterprises posted sales of $455.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will report full year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover U.S. Xpress Enterprises.

Get U.S. Xpress Enterprises alerts:

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.07). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

USX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

USX opened at $8.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $436.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 1 year low of $6.47 and a 1 year high of $12.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.10.

In other U.S. Xpress Enterprises news, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 92.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 847.4% in the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 241.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2,614.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 63.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises Company Profile

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Xpress Enterprises (USX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.