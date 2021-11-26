Brokerages Expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $830.66 Million

Equities analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) will announce $830.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $862.30 million and the lowest is $803.17 million. Valvoline reported sales of $653.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.
On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $3.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.60 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Valvoline.
Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 2,978.72% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.
In other news, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $53,796.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,278 shares of company stock worth $186,322 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 51.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,234 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 59.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,726,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,366,000 after buying an additional 1,767,316 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 14.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,127,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,664,000 after buying an additional 1,509,066 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Valvoline by 33.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,652,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,249,000 after buying an additional 1,429,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 2,196.6% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 964,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000,000 after buying an additional 922,590 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE VVV traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.16. The stock had a trading volume of 678,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,200. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average of $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.35. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.
Valvoline Company Profile
Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.
