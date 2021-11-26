Brokerages Expect Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) will report earnings per share of $0.90 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vir Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.52 and the lowest is ($0.99). Vir Biotechnology reported earnings of ($0.83) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 208.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to $4.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.50) to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vir Biotechnology.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5274.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIR. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.71.

In related news, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 4,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total value of $204,888.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,156,987.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total transaction of $247,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,533 shares of company stock valued at $3,266,070. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,079,000 after acquiring an additional 324,143 shares during the period. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,721,000 after acquiring an additional 149,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,548,000 after buying an additional 177,991 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,899,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,715,000 after acquiring an additional 50,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,743,000 after buying an additional 273,208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

VIR stock traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.82. 94,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,147,503. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.07 and a beta of -1.44.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vir Biotechnology (VIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.