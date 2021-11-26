Brokerages Expect Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $750.16 Million

Brokerages expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will post $750.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $744.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $755.80 million. Vista Outdoor posted sales of $574.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $2.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vista Outdoor.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 47.33% and a net margin of 14.86%. Vista Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VSTO shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.82.

In other news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the second quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4,194.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 60.0% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.38.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

