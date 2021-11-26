Brokerages Set iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Target Price at $129.56

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $129.56.

IRTC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRTC stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $98.01. 12,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 720,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.32. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $286.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.95 and its 200 day moving average is $65.81.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Recommended Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.