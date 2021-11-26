Brokerages Set JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) Target Price at €23.20

Shares of JCDecaux SA (EPA:DEC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €23.20 ($26.36).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($30.11) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €16.40 ($18.64) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.00 ($28.41) price objective on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

DEC stock traded up €0.30 ($0.34) during trading on Friday, reaching €23.80 ($27.05). The company had a trading volume of 76,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,577. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of €27.02 ($30.70) and a 52 week high of €36.90 ($41.93). The business has a 50 day moving average of €22.95 and a 200 day moving average of €23.42.

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

