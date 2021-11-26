Brokerages Set Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) PT at C$24.50

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$24.75 in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.75 to C$25.50 in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$23.28 on Tuesday. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12-month low of C$16.85 and a 12-month high of C$23.46. The stock has a market cap of C$2.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 28.98%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

