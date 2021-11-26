Brokerages Set Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) PT at 14.50

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 14.50.

VWE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vintage Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Vintage Wine Estates alerts:

NASDAQ:VWE traded down 0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 11.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,809. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.50. Vintage Wine Estates has a 52-week low of 8.88 and a 52-week high of 13.48.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of 0.14 by -0.09. On average, analysts predict that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick A. Roney bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of 11.03 per share, for a total transaction of 1,103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy D. Proctor bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 11.05 per share, with a total value of 110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Vintage Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vintage Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.