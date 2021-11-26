Brokers Issue Forecasts for Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ANF)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $4.88 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.64. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ANF. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.08.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $39.25 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.03 and its 200 day moving average is $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $905.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 327,993 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth $237,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth $4,834,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 52.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 180,506 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 62,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the third quarter worth $1,556,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $35,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 5,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $260,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

